FSG should sanction a free move from Barcelona to Liverpool, according to Steve McManaman.

After five seasons with Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele could leave the club next summer.

The winger’s current contract is coming to an end, and he has yet to agree on terms to extend his stay in Spain.

However, Liverpool isn’t the only team thought to be interested in Dembele, with Goal reporting that Newcastle United is the latest club to be connected with a shock bid for the 24-year-old.

Former Red Steve McManaman, on the other hand, believes it would be ‘worth the risk’ for Liverpool to sign the forward.

“If they could get him on a free contract and get the deal settled, I don’t think there’s any problem with that,” he told horseracing.net.

“His wage demands would have to fall within the parameters of what Liverpool would like to pay, but given that he would be a free agent and the player knows Jurgen Klopp personally, it could be a wise move.”

“He’s a gifted young man, but his demeanor has been questioned frequently throughout his time in Barcelona.

“He’s had a lot of injuries, and he’s currently injured again, so his games ratio hasn’t been great, and that’s something a potential buyer should consider.

“These days, when a team signs a player, they look at every element of him, not just what he does on the field.”

“Liverpool will conduct due diligence on him, and whether or not they take that risk is another matter.”

“A very gifted player available on a free transfer, on the other hand, is well worth the risk.”

The Reds have been linked with a deal for Dembele for a long time, and Klopp is said to have admired him before he moved to Barcelona.

In January, the attacker will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a prospective new club. However, rumors earlier this summer said that Barcelona was ‘in talks’ to prolong Dembele’s contract – but there appears to have been no movement.