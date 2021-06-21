FSG should hijack Everton’s transfer to replace Neco Williams, according to Liverpool fans.

Following his great performances at Euro 2020, Liverpool fans have pushed the club to sign Denzel Dumfries.

Everton is thought to be one of the clubs interested in signing the 25-year-old right-back, who has two goals in the tournament so far.

With Conor Bradley ready to step up from the U18s, it was rumoured earlier on Monday that backup full-back Neco Williams could be set to depart Liverpool after the European Championships in a quest for more first-team play.

Following the completion of the 2020-21 season, Bradley made his debut for Northern Ireland’s national team during the break.

Holland made it two wins in a row by scoring the game-winning goal against Austria to book their place in the Round of 16. After squandering a two-goal lead against Ukraine, his late header saved manager Frank de Boer’s blushes.

Williams, 20, is representing Wales at the Euros and played in their last group match against Italy. Despite the loss, they qualified for the knockout stages. Leeds United, Southampton, and Burnley are all interested in signing the Welshman, who may leave Liverpool for £10 million.

After the multiple centre-back injuries of last season, Liverpool fans are desperate to guarantee the Reds are not short at right-back next season, and believe hijacking Everton’s probable approach for Dumfries would be a masterstroke.

According to Sky Germany, the PSV defender has a €15 million (£12.8 million) release clause and is being pursued by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Despite the continual speculation about his future, the defender claims he is only focused on the European Championship.

“I just play my game as I usually do,” he explained. I’m not concerned in the least. I’m completely focused on the tournament. There’s still a lot of work to be done.

“I want to enhance my ability to choose the correct position in the possession phase, in the passages, so that I can make the best decision ahead of time and increase my performance.”