FSG receives the identical Jude Bellingham transfer demand from Liverpool fans.

Following his performance against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has received a lot of appreciation from Liverpool fans.

Dortmund lost 3-1 against their Bundesliga opponents, but the 18-year-mature old’s performance spurred fans to demand a transfer, as the Reds have been linked with a move for the midfielder in recent months.

Bellingham is a Birmingham City academy product who only moved to Germany last summer, but his stock has skyrocketed since then.

So much so that he’s already being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool fans are hoping that if he leaves Dortmund soon, he will consider Anfield as a possible destination.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all expressed interest in the player recently, indicating that the Merseyside club will face stiff competition if they pursue him.

Bellingham’s contract runs up in 2025, and he’s not the only Dortmund player attracting interest from beyond Europe, with Erling Haaland also being linked with a move.

After joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, former teammate Jadon Sancho spent four years in the Bundesliga.

After joining Manchester United this summer, the England international has returned to the Premier League.

Bellingham has already enraged Liverpool fans by tweeting his admiration for former Red Steven Gerrard.

Supporters’ desire to sign the midfielder is growing as he continues to improve.