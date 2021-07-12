FSG must never consider a move to Liverpool that may cost Tottenham £375 million.

Football is a constantly changing sport, but there are some things that must never change.

The focus has been on redeveloping Anfield, one of the most historic and iconic venues in world football, after Fenway Sports Group canceled their plans for a new stadium for Liverpool.

There is a dedication to Anfield, Liverpool’s home for the past 129 years, that continues well into the future, from the Main Stand development to the upcoming work on the Anfield Road end.

However, such dedication comes with the constraint of maintaining the status quo.

Selling the stadium naming rights is one of the most lucrative cash streams that can be realized for clubs that move into a new stadium with the shackles of tradition removed.

When you look at the stadiums in the Premier League that have had their naming rights sold, you’ll see that they’re all facilities that have transported clubs away from their spiritual home in the last 20 years or so.

When a new chapter is written in terms of where clubs play their home games, selling the rights is a far easier task to present to supporters, as evidenced by Arsenal’s switch from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium, Manchester City’s switch from Maine Road to the Etihad, and Leicester City’s switch from Filbert Street to the King Power Stadium.

Everton have already reaped some financial benefits from their upcoming move from Goodison Park to Bramley Moore Dock, with longtime club partner USM committing £30 million for first refusal on the stadium’s naming rights once it is built.

After their disastrous attempt to join the aborted European Super League scheme back in April, it’s difficult to give FSG any credit for preserving traditions.

Even after such a move, they would be courageous, or rather foolish, to try to sell the Anfield name rights.

There’s a potential cash stream worth hundreds of millions of dollars there, but at what cost to the football club’s traditions?

The sale of naming rights for Anfield is not on the table, but it is for Tottenham Hotspur. The summary comes to a close.