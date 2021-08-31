FSG may have squandered a transfer window with Liverpool that will not be repeated.

Liverpool were one of the first clubs to show their hand in the transfer market when they paid £36 million for Frenchman Ibrahima Konate in May.

On July 1, the 22-year-old became a Reds player after Liverpool agreed to pay his release clause at RB Leipzig, and it raised hopes that the team’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, would make a concerted attempt to invest in the team this summer.

FSG would argue that they have done just that this summer, with new contracts signed for Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, and Jordan Henderson, with the club hoping to sign Mohamed Salah as well.

All of this has been welcomed, however it has prompted FSG to commit to an even greater salary cost next season, despite the fact that the Reds already have the second highest wage bill in the Premier League, at £325 million. They will save money on the balance sheet by reducing amortisation charges on players like Alisson and Van Dijk, but they will be getting closer to the UEFA recommended wage-to-revenue ratio of 70%.

Despite the new contracts signed, many Reds fans are concerned about the lack of market activity, especially in light of last season’s events.

FSG owe Jurgen Klopp a debt of gratitude for how he managed to finish third in the Premier League last season despite missing Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez from his defence, new signings such as Thiago Alcantara missing large chunks of the season, and only £3 million spent in January on defensive reinforcements, one from Preston North End and the other from a team near the bottom of the table.

The Reds finished the season with two centre backs who had spent the previous year in Germany’s second tier and English football’s sixth tier. Liverpool put together a fantastic run of play to cement their place in the Champions League this season, ensuring the club at least £50 million in revenue and the potential to earn more than £100 million.

