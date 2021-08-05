FSG learned a valuable lesson from Liverpool’s £130 million transfer fee.

Liverpool’s transfer dealings has been scrutinized numerous times over the years.

Many have questioned the club’s recruitment decisions and willingness to try new things.

Despite the fact that major victories have been delivered to Merseyside, criticism of Liverpool’s transfer policy continues to emerge, with Gabriel Agbonlahor the latest to challenge the club’s strategy.

“You’re not hearing anything from Liverpool,” the former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider. They’ve come to a halt. That’s really risky since they have an aging front line that could use some aid, as well as some fresh legs to add competition.”

“If I were a Liverpool supporter, I’d be furious if all they’re being associated with is Jarrod Bowen. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a good player, but if you can get him cheap, he’s someone you want on the bench.”

Ex-footballers and media analysts have made worse statements about Liverpool in the past, but after massive Premier League and Champions League victories, the persistent criticism of the Reds’ behavior appears to have eased.

Those in charge of scouting at Anfield don’t have the same constraints as their counterparts in Manchester and London; the pressure to make successful transfers is greater, since the club has been damaged by previous transfers for players like Andy Carroll.

The former Newcastle United striker joined the club for a club-record £35 million in 2011, following Fernando Torres’ £50 million move to Chelsea, with the Reds pushing to complete a deal in the last hours of the January transfer window.

Carroll’s transfer was marred by a lack of due diligence, and Liverpool later seemed to regret the decision, selling him for half the price two years later after he scored just six league goals in 26 starts.

Liverpool learned a lot at that time, and they’ve worked hard since then to perfect their transfer strategy by reducing risk as much as possible.

There’s a reason the Reds pay higher transfer prices to players who have spent several seasons in Europe’s top five divisions, as those years can serve as evidence of top performance rather than fluctuating form.

