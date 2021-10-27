FSG is the target of a new Mohamed Salah chant by Liverpool fans.

After Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, fans have a new chant for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian became the first opponent to score a hat-trick in the Premier League at Old Trafford, and he now has 15 goals across all competitions this season.

Liverpool fans have created a brilliant new chant for the winger, set to the tune of Belinda Carlisle’s 1987 classic “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”

“We need the slick Egyptian… Mo Salah won the Premier League.”

“Give him what he’s worth, John Henry… Mo Salah is the best in the planet.”

Salah’s inaugural cry of “Egyptian King” began during his first season with the club, during which he scored 44 goals in all competitions.

The two-time Golden Boot winner is on pace to have his best season with the Reds yet has yet to sign a new long-term contract with the club.

With no progress in discussions, supporters have sent a clear message to Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool owner John W Henry. His current deal expires in 2023, and supporters have sent a clear message to Fenway Sports Group and Liverpool owner John W Henry.

On present form, Salah is often regarded as the best player in the world.

It’s too early to tell if this will become popular and be chanted at Anfield, but it’s surely catchy.