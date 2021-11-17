FSG is preparing to spend £800 million on a new club, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is warned by Roy Keane.

On Wednesday, November 17, here are your Liverpool morning headlines.

After England’s 10-0 triumph over San Marino, ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane hailed Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his three assists.

After the game on Tuesday night, Keane compared Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to his old teammate David Beckham.

“Not a bad night for him considering he’s got what, three or four assists tonight,” Keane told ITV Sport. “Sometimes players strive too hard.” That’s something we’ve seen with one of the two younger players.

“However, he returned to what he excels at. Placing it in the appropriate locations.

“Delivery. He talks about Beckham, which is fantastic. He used to apply it in specific places.” Alexander-Arnold, according to Keane, can yet improve.

The owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group, are apparently close to acquiring a majority position in the Pittsburgh Penguins, an American ice hockey franchise.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an agreement might be struck later this week if talks do not break down.

The total cost of this transaction has yet to be disclosed, but Sportico valued the Penguins at $845 million.

This move could have been made feasible by RedBird Capital Partners’ £533 million investment in FSG in March.