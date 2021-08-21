FSG has been told to sign PSG star Mohamed Salah after Liverpool impresses him with a £7.3 million double deal.

In pre-season, Kaide Gordon was one of the academy prospects who dazzled fans, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Lijnders, and even Mohamed Salah.

During his time at Derby County, Gordon was dubbed “the best 16-year-old in the country” by some of his coworkers, and few are surprised by the improvement he’s already made at Liverpool.

Klopp’s helper, assistant coach Lijnders, wrote in his pre-season notebook earlier this summer, “Kaide’s first game was his highlight of this tour, and the second one was even better because there were fans present.”

“He figured out how to press, and the intensity was something he’d never experienced before.”

Harvey Elliott, who joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and is currently competing for first-team action after an eye-catching loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season, followed a similar path.

Liverpool has signed Gordon (£3m) and Elliott (£4.3m, via tribunal) for a total of £7.3 million. Gordon and Elliott are two of the brightest young British players coming through the system.

Click to read the rest of the story.

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain has sparked widespread speculation about the fate of several players at the French club.

PSG are rumored to be interested in selling ten players this summer, including long-time Liverpool target Julian Draxler.

The Germany international has been linked with a move to Anfield for several years, and despite recently extending his contract with PSG, he might be on the move before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Kevin Phillips, a former Premier League striker, believes Draxler would be a “great” fit for Liverpool and Klopp.

Phillips told Football Insider, “He may be the perfect Liverpool addition.”

“One thing is certain: several European teams will be watching to see who PSG gets go of.”

Click to read the rest of the story.