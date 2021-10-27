FSG has already demonstrated that they are prepared for life beyond Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool won their biggest ever game at Old Trafford, defeating Manchester United by five goals to zero in a historic away win.

The magnitude of the defeat led the Red Devils into crisis discussions, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future being addressed in the boardroom despite his safety prior to the match.

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have been mentioned as possible successors to Solskjaer, but United have decided to stick with him by allowing him to take command of Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Following the rumours about prospective Solskjaer replacements, it has become clear that United do not appear to have a set contingency plan in place for the next in line.

Conte, for example, represents a different style of football than Solskjaer, and he would require a different type of squad due to his preference for back-three formations.

When Jurgen Klopp’s contract at Anfield expires in 2024, Liverpool and FSG are unlikely to follow suit.

The presence of a Sporting Director at Liverpool should ensure that a viable successor to Klopp is found in the coming years.

Rather than ripping up the German’s work and beginning again, the Reds would almost definitely want to expand on it by hiring a similar-minded head coach.

As a result, rather than needing to make drastic adjustments to accommodate the needs of a new head coach, the club’s squad should continue to thrive.

Liverpool are likely to have already compiled a shortlist of potential Klopp successors through the use of statistics and scouting, which is more than United can say.

It will be difficult to find another coach of Klopp’s caliber, but the Reds will be able to find those who share his values both on and off the field.

For example, one of Klopp’s former players, Marco Rose, has led Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title this season, following in the footsteps of his former coach.

Rose, 45, has expertise as the head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach and Red Bull Salzburg, and his modern methods can help. “The summary has come to an end.”