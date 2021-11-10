FSG breaks its silence on Michael Edwards’ departure, praising the new appointment.

Fenway Sports Group is disappointed by Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards’ impending retirement, but believes they made the correct option in choosing Julian Ward as his successor.

Edwards, who joined Liverpool in November 2011 and took up his current position in 2016, will leave at the conclusion of the season after opting not to extend his contract.

He’ll stay at Liverpool until the summer to aid with the handover of power to Ward, who was appointed assistant sports director in December.

FSG president Mike Gordon, who has worked closely with Edwards throughout his time at the club, has paid a heartfelt homage to the outgoing Ward while expressing his support for him.

“It’s difficult to lose someone as talented as Michael in the near future, but we appreciate his decision to seek a new challenge when the time is right for him.”

“At LFC, he and his incredible family will be missed. Emily, his wife and companion, is one of them. The connections that have been formed will outlast any such decisions, and I am honored to be able to say that both will be a part of our collective tale for the rest of our lives.

“Unfortunately, having valued leaders decide to leave is an undesirable part of running any organization. With any following appointments and restructure, it is our obligation to make the best judgments for our immediate, medium, and long-term future.

“In this regard, I believe we are fortunate to have that leader already within our structure in Julian Ward, and I am very excited at the prospect of continuing to work with him through the transition as he assumes the role of sporting director when Michael eventually departs, especially as I have no doubt that he is more than ready for the new responsibilities that he will take on.”

“Michael’s contribution and achievements will stand the test of time given his role in helping to develop and mould the club into what it is today,” Gordon continued, “but a more major tribute and acknowledgement may be provided when he actually retires.”

