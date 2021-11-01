FSG and Liverpool were correct in their assessment of Tottenham Hotspur’s £43 million blunders.

It’s been a friendship that’s grown and blossomed since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015, and it’s something the rest of the Premier League would love to emulate.

A manager who actually understands a club, its community, and its fan base, a manager who has developed one of Europe’s most dangerous teams despite spending less than any of his opponents, and a manager who has won the Champions League and the Premier League.

Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool has been a huge success thus far, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

While the year 2024 and what happens when his current contract expires remain unknowns, the Reds will at least have one of the best coaches of the modern period at the helm for the next three years.

The greatest accomplishment for Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s frequently contentious owners, has been bringing in Klopp in the first place.

It was a calculated move made in the expectation that the German would be the key to the model’s success. Ronald Koeman and Carlo Ancelotti, both of whom failed to deliver at Everton, were underdogs, while Ronald De Boer, who would depart Crystal Palace after four games in 2017, all of which were defeats, was also in the running.

Klopp was always the front-runner and the man FSG wanted to replace Brendan Rodgers, who has subsequently gone on to demonstrate why he was so highly regarded since leaving Liverpool, a job that came far too soon for him.

However, while Liverpool has been able to grow and develop into a successful team, their competitors have struggled. During Klopp’s tenure, Manchester United has had Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in control, while Chelsea has had Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard, and now Thomas Tuchel in charge.

Arsenal have brought in Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta in their quest to stay relevant in the Premier League since Arsene Wenger left in 2018, with only Manchester City’s pick of Pep Guardiola, signed in 2016, enduring the test of time.

“Summary comes to an end.”