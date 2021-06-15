FSG and Liverpool have been awarded a £12 million boost as the next phase of the plan gets underway.

Owners Fenway Sports Group have been focused on redeveloping Liverpool’s 129-year-old home since plans to relocate the club to a new purpose-built stadium were shelved in 2012.

FSG has invested in the bricks and mortar surrounding their sporting properties, not only in Liverpool but also in the Boston Red Sox, developing parts of Fenway Park and, most recently, in redevelopment of the real estate surrounding the stadium in Massachusetts, as well as recently laying the final beam of a 5,000-seater music venue next to the Red Sox’s home.

The £110 million Main Stand refurbishment at Anfield was their largest infrastructure project, with FSG intending to maximize the stadium’s financial potential, with capacity boosted by about 8,500. The project began in 2014 and was finished in 2016.

Now comes the next step in their Anfield strategy, another attempt to diversify their revenue streams.

Following a planning meeting on Tuesday, Liverpool City Council approved the Anfield Road end plans, enabling for a £60 million upgrade that will add 7,000 seats to Anfield, bringing the total capacity to 61,000. There will also be extra conferencing facilities brought on board.

The project is estimated to take 18 months to complete, with work taking place via a structure at the back of the stand during the football season before the more intrusive work begins over the summer months, like it did with the Main Stand.

One of the main motivations for the relocation was to maximize what they could accomplish with the capacity at Anfield and go a little further in satisfying the massive demand for tickets.

The Anfield Road end will continue to accommodate a mix of home and away supporters, with the number of away supporters increasing to 9,000, with the increased capacity bringing in more matchday revenue.

And FSG will be looking for a positive return on their investment. The summary comes to a close.