Frustration at a booming ice cream truck that “wakes up youngsters”

People in a south Liverpool neighborhood claim that an ice cream van is driving them insane because it is so loud that it wakes sleeping children.

Residents are fed up with the ice cream van’s booming jingle, which they claim is driving them insane.

Aigburth resident Mark Donkin, 36, said: “The cacophony gets into your soul.

When students get home, they discover that their house’s locks have been changed.

“It’s shrill and loud, and it repeats itself every day.

“It takes your attention away from whatever you’re doing.”

Mark’s major issue is that the booming jingle appears near his house whenever he is attempting to put his two-year-old daughter to sleep.

He stated, ” “The ice cream truck always comes around when I’ve just put her down, and it always wakes her up.

“It happens every day and it’s quite intense; I work from home and frequently have to interrupt zoom calls and meetings because I can’t hear anything when the van arrives.”

“I’m 36, and I’m not an old grouchy sod, but it’s just getting too much,” he continued.

Mark was so distracted that he posted his thoughts on the nextdoor social networking site.

“I was scared it was just me and I was going insane,” he explained, “but there were so many comments and 90% agreed with me.”

Many individuals answered, claiming that the loud dings of the ice cream van’s song had pushed them over the brink as well.

“MATE,” said one. I call it the music van, but it comes by twice a day, the second time usually just as I’m putting my child to sleep. I’m tired of it, especially now that it’s winter.”

“It’s way too loud and goes on for way too long,” said another Aigburth resident. When it comes to the end of the road, I’m partially deaf and can hear it loud and clear! I pity all of you who have full hearing.”

Another irritated father expressed his displeasure by saying: “It’s far too loud! It’s time for the youngsters to go to bed. It either wakes them up or sparks a bedtime quarrel. The summary comes to a close.