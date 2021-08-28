Frustrated viewers are tuning out of Good Morning Britain.

Frustrated viewers switched over during today’s episode of Good Morning Britain, causing the show to be criticized.

Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins hosted Friday’s edition of the current affairs news series.

The show is presently being hosted by a rotating cast of guests, and in the most recent episode, they continued to discuss the ramifications from the Afghan conflict.

Good Morning Britain makes a humiliating error by mistaking Preston for Liverpool.

However, viewers were perplexed when the broadcasters explained how they buttered their toast during a segment.

“I’ve just requested some Nutella bread, and I like to butter it first,” Alex explained.

“Richard, you were saying ‘Why would you have butter when you have spread?’” Charlotte interjected.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the interaction, claiming that because Nutella is made of oil, it doesn’t require butter.

“Banana bread and Beresford insisting and bleating on about his toast order,” one viewer stated. There isn’t much else going on in the world today, people.

“From the cancelling of Christmas to buttering toast..this program is reaching even higher depths, I’m glad I don’t watch this tv anymore and only put up with the torcher [sic]of clips on Twitter,” another added.

“Wow, must be a slow news day,” said a third. Oh, no…”

“One user said: “These two are far too cringe to watch,” said a fourth. “It’s way too painful.”

“Stopped watching decades ago, can’t take it,” said another.

Other viewers, on the other hand, praised today’s presenting crew on Twitter.

“#GMB,” one admirer wrote. This morning @GMB, it was great to see @alexberesfordTV presenting.”

“Alex is handling this interview quite well,” a second added. This guy is on edge, but he’s completely sweet and sympathetic while still asking the probing questions.”