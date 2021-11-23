Frozen Beauty Blender: The Science Behind This TikTok Hack’s Flawless Makeup Application

For a long time, cosmetic professionals have been obsessed with beauty blenders because, in principle, they allow for the smoothest application of makeup ingredients. The spongy texture creates a flawless base without wasting product, and the end effect is a beautiful airbrushed look that looks like it came straight from a magazine cover.

Beauty blenders may be revered by cosmetic ninjas for the reasons stated above, but cleaning them is possibly the most difficult task imaginable. Professionals have gone above and beyond to create new tricks to take the blending game to the next level since makeup-loving millennials moved to sponges from regular brushes.

One of the most recent hacks is to freeze the beauty blenders before applying makeup, which is reported to work miracles.

The frozen beauty blender trick is as follows:

@gwmakeup, a TikTok user, popularized the hack by posting a video showing the spongy makeup applicator being held under a splash of water before being placed into the refrigerator. The video, which received 2.3 million likes on Facebook, was followed by a video from cosmetic expert Briana Pelaez, who affirmed that frozen blenders work far better and may help anyone alter their makeup regimen.

@gwmakeup’s video received a lot of attention. We can’t thank the Canadian TikTok user enough for encouraging us to check out the game-changing update in the beauty spectrum, the frozen beauty blenders.

She appeared to wet the sponge and place it in the freezer for an hour before patting her foundation all over her face, achieving a super-dewy finish, dispelling any questions we had about the trick’s validity.

Pelaez gave it her nod as well, while @gwmakeup couldn’t stop fawning about the frozen sponge. She claimed that the process made her foundation “much smoother than when not frozen,” and that she performed few retouches and “saved a lot of product” after a while with the makeup on. Allure compiled some dermatologists’ and other famous makeup artists’ comments to see if it’s safe to apply the icy-cold temperature to the face.

Mona Gohara, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Connecticut, confirmed that using a frozen sponge for makeup application is safe.

“I’d absolutely use [a frozen makeup sponge]beneath my eyes to assist reduce puffiness while blending in my concealer,” says the author. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.