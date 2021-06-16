Frost concedes that the UK and EU aren’t making much headway in their Brexit negotiations.

The United Kingdom has confessed that it has made little headway in its efforts to prevent a trade war with the European Union, dubbed the “sausage war.”

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, has threatened to suspend portions of the Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland in order to lower trade barriers across the Irish Sea, potentially igniting a trade war with Brussels.

The two parties are at odds over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement and aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

Deliveries of chilled meats, such as sausages and burgers, might be effectively barred from crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland by the end of the month under the terms of the agreement.

If possible, we’d prefer to find negotiated solutions.

The United Kingdom is considering unilaterally extending the grace period for sausage shipments, which Brussels has warned might lead to retribution.

In the row with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost warned MPs that “all alternatives remain on the table.”

“If we can, we’d prefer to find negotiated paths forward,” he said.

“If that isn’t doable, as the Prime Minister stated over the weekend, other options remain on the table.”

Boris Johnson’s meeting with European Union leaders at the G7 meeting were dominated by the controversy, with the Prime Minister pledging to do everything it takes to keep goods flowing from the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland.

When asked about the commercial uncertainty caused by the dispute, Lord Frost replied, “There comes a point where the unsatisfactoriness of the current situation and the attempts to operate it contributes to the uncertainty and instability.”

“Then, rather of making things worse, a reasonable attempt to bring stability and clarity can enhance the situation,” he stated.

“Of course, if we believe that is the case, we look at the variety of solutions that could bring more stability.”

Lord Frost has been in frequent discussions with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic about the subject. (This is a brief piece.)