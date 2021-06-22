Frost blames the EU for the Northern Ireland crisis, while Poots predicts a “big victory.”

Lord Frost, a Brexit minister, said it’s “difficult to see” how the Northern Ireland Protocol will continue in its current form.

The remarks come after outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots stated he had got a personal guarantee from the UK government that the Northern Ireland Protocol would be significantly altered.

Mr Poots, who was forced to resign as leader last week after an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with nominating a Stormont First Minister, predicted that the protocol would be passed in July with a “big success.”

Lord Frost refused to comment on private talks between UK ministers and Mr Poots, but he did accuse the European Union of lacking the “pragmatism” needed to make the protocol function.

The UK government and the EU are at odds over how to implement the protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement and aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

On the procedure, we believe there is a big victory to be had.

“I have had assurances that there will be changes to the protocol, and that those changes will be extremely significant, that the UK Government would not tolerate how things are and how the EU has behaved itself since the protocol,” Mr Poots told the BBC.

“We expect these adjustments to take place in July, most likely in early July,” he continued.

“We believe there is a substantial victory on the procedure to be had. I’ll transfer over (to the new DUP leader) at the end of June, and hopefully most of the work will have been completed by then, and we’ll be able to make those gains.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis had promised Mr Poots a “major win,” according to Mr Poots.

When queried about the nature of the reforms he had been promised, Mr Poots stated that “we don’t have specificity,” but that the issues that needed to be addressed revolved around Northern Ireland’s constitutional status.

Lord Frost informed the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee about Mr Poots’ remarks. (This is a brief piece.)