From Wirral and LFC to becoming the sixth Bond, Daniel Craig’s life is chronicled.

Over the last two decades, Daniel Craig has established himself as one of the country’s most recognizable and well-liked film, television, and theater actors.

The actor was born in Chester in 1968 and grew up in Hoylake, Wirral, before amassing a long list of credits and awards.

Craig, 007’s sixth incarnation, has starred in four Bond films: Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

After the release date was postponed owing to the pandemic, the next James Bond film No Time To Die is intended to be his final appearance as the world’s most famous secret agent.

The long-awaited 007 movie will undoubtedly be one of the most successful films of the year, arriving six years after Spectre.

We take a look back at Craig’s career and Merseyside ties before he hangs up his gun to make room for a new actor to take over the legendary role of secret agent 007 from a new actor.

After relocating to Wirral and hanging out at the Everyman,

Carol Olivia (known as Olivia) and Tim Craig welcomed Daniel Craig into the world on March 2, 1968, at 41 Liverpool Road in Chester.

Craig, who was nine years old at the time, moved to Hoylake after brief stays in Chester and Liverpool.

Daniel was a talented sportsman at Hilbre High School, playing rugby for both his school and Hoylake RUFC.

Daniel, on the other hand, developed a name for himself as an actor from an early age, spending most of his adolescence hanging out at the Everyman Theatre and studying at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

He went on to the Royal National Theatre and starred in Our Friends in the North, establishing himself as a character actor.

Starting out in the industry and landing some of the most important responsibilities

Daniel Craig’s first commercial role was in Morgan Freeman’s film The Power Of One in 1992, and he has worked in theatre, television, and film ever since.

His cinematic credits include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Layer Cake, The Mother, Sylvia, Enduring Love, Steven Spielberg’s Munich, Road to Perdition, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Knives Out, which span two decades.

