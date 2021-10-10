From toys to cocktails to leafblowers, Gavin Newsom just signed everything into law in California.

In recent days, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of bills into law, including first-in-the-nation policies establishing gender-neutral toy departments in large retail stores and prohibiting condom removal without consent during sex.

The gender-neutral toy regulation requires stores with 500 or more employees selling toys to sell some toys and childcare products outside of gender-specific sections, according to The Los Angeles Times. However, the legislation does not ban retailers from maintaining gender-specific areas.

According to the Times, Assemblyman Evan Low, a Democrat from Campbell, who filed the bill, said, “Part of it is to make sure that if you’re a little girl, you can locate a police car, fire engine, periodic table, or a dinosaur.”

“Likewise, if you’re a boy who is more artistic and wants to play with glitter, why not? Why should you feel embarrassed about declaring, “Oh, this should be humiliated,” and leaving to go somewhere else?” He continued, “I believe it is critical that we as a state demonstrate our ideals of diversity and inclusiveness.”

The governor signed a bill on Thursday prohibiting “stealthing,” or removing a condom during intercourse without consent. According to the Sacramento Bee, the law, which is the first of its type in the country, allows victims to sue perpetrators for damages.

On Thursday, Newsom signed a bill prohibiting street racing and “sideshows,” which are illegal driving exhibitions. Those who engage in illegal driving will face harsher punishments under the new legislation. Previously, participating in or aiding and abetting street racing was punishable by up to a year in prison and a $500 fine. According to the Sacramento Bee, the new rule permits California courts to suspend the licenses of convicted drivers for up to six months.

California Assemblyman Vince Fong, a Republican from Bakersfield, who initiated the bill, remarked on Twitter on Thursday, “This law helps keep our neighborhoods safer by giving law enforcement another option to stop reckless sideshows.”

He went on to say, “We’re sending a message that this reckless action is no longer tolerated.”

