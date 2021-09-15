From tonight, a list of road police officers will be available throughout the Merseyside area.

After allegations of anti-social behavior in the region, police will be out on specified routes in Merseyside starting at 7 p.m. this evening.

The order will be in effect from 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) until 6.59 p.m. Friday, giving police the authority to disperse groups of people suspected of causing problems for up to 48 hours.

Shaw Lane, Thomas Drive, Brookside Road, Molyneux Drive, Saunders Avenue, and Bryer Road in Prescot are all part of the Dispersal Zone.

It also allows officers and police community support traffic officers the authority to seize any objects used in the commission of anti-social behavior, in addition to removing members of the public who are suspected of committing, or likely to cause, crime and antisocial behavior in the specified zones.

If someone who was previously told to leave the area returns, they will have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.

“We’re implementing this Dispersal Zone as an extra reaction to support members of the public and businesses who have reported juveniles gathering in the area and causing disorder and intimidation to local businesses and residents,” said Merseyside Police Community Inspector Peter Rexwinkel.

“This behavior will not be permitted, and additional officers will be stationed in the area to disperse any groups that are causing problems and to reassure the vast majority of law-abiding residents.”

During this time, police officers will be visible in the Prescot area to disperse any groups that are causing problems and to reassure the vast majority of law-abiding residents.

“Such action isn’t about upsetting people going about their daily lives or preventing young people from meeting up with friends,” Peter continued. It’s simply a matter of taking action to prevent a minority of people from engaging in dangerous anti-social behavior so that everyone may feel safe where they reside.

“Rest assured, if you have any information concerning anti-social behavior in your neighborhood, you can contact us and we will investigate.”

Merseyside Police encourages members of the public to contact them via their Twitter and Facebook social media desks if they have any information about anti-social behavior.