From tomorrow’s ‘Freedom Day,’ here’s a complete list of what’s allowed and what’s not.

On Monday, July 19, England takes its biggest move out of lockdown yet, with the majority of the lockdown constraints loosened.

In public buildings, stores, and on public transportation, masks will no longer be required.

The ban on nightclubs, social separation, and limits on the number of individuals who can gather will all be repealed.

Some rules, however, will continue to be enforced, either as part of the ongoing national campaign against Covid or because particular firms and organizations have chosen to do so.

Even if they won’t be fined £200, people are still advised to wear masks on public transportation. Many stores, including all of the major supermarkets, have stated that consumers should continue to wear masks.

Even if they won’t be penalised, pubs and restaurants are still need to follow a comprehensive number of standards.

When it comes to getting into nightclubs and large events, Covid passports may become a necessity.

Face masks are required in public transportation in Wales, Scotland, and large English cities where possible.

The Mirror has compiled a list of everything you will and will not be able to do as of Monday.

Indoors, the rule of six is being phased away, and outdoors, the rule of 30 is being phased out.

The 30-person limit for some “life events,” such as bar mitzvahs and christenings, has also been removed.

There are no longer any legal restrictions on social interaction.

The two-metre rule (or one-metre plus) is no longer in use. You are no longer required to maintain a safe distance from others in public areas, nor do you need to limit the amount of time you spend with them.

However, you’ll need to keep your distance at the border and if you’re trying to self-isolate.

It’s nevertheless recommended that you lower your risk by “reducing the frequency, proximity, and duration of social connections,” meeting outside, and keeping a lot of windows open.

Pubs are no longer just for table service.

In pubs, you can queue at the bar instead of ordering from a table.

Pubs, taverns, and restaurants no longer have to maintain social segregation between tables, and smokers can now stand together in designated smoking areas.