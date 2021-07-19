From tomorrow, vulnerable children aged 12 and up will receive the Covid vaccine.

If they are categorized as vulnerable or live with someone who is at high risk, children aged 12 and up will be offered the coronavirus vaccine starting tomorrow.

The government has confirmed a proposal to begin vaccination children against Covid-19, according to Mirror Online. Children aged 12 to 15 who are at increased risk of serious coronavirus disease will be offered the Pfizer vaccine if they and their parents consent.

Those with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, a reduced immune system, or significant learning difficulties are among those who qualify.

According to a government expert, delaying the Covid inquiry is a “disgrace.”

Any 12- to 17-year-olds who live with an immunosuppressed family member will be provided the vaccine.

Children aged 16 or 17 who had such conditions were already eligible under the current program.

All youngsters who are 17 years old but will turn 18 in less than three months will be given the vaccine right away. This is to ensure that individuals in their school year who are the youngest have been vaccinated by the time they enter the workforce or begin university have been vaccinated.

Because of concerns over a tiny number of incidences of heart inflammation in youngsters, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided not to expand vaccines to otherwise healthy children under the age of 18.

It comes only days after the government announced that all adults over the age of 18 have received their first dosage of the vaccination.

“Young persons aged 12 to 15 with severe neuro-difficulties, Down’s Syndrome, immunosuppression, and numerous or severe learning disabilities, as well as people who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals, will be eligible for vaccination soon,” stated Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, our independent medicines regulator, has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people aged 12 and up because it meets their stringent safety, efficacy, and quality standards.

“At this time, current guidelines does not recommend vaccinating under-18s without underlying health conditions.”

However, the JCVI will continue to analyze new data and decide whether or not to recommend vaccination of under-18s without underlying medical issues at a later date.

“I urge everyone who is eligible to receive their vaccinations as soon as possible.”

Data from trials and places where children are already present, such as the United States. “The summary has come to an end.”