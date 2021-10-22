From today, parents can book Covid vaccinations for their children aged 12 to 15.

Parents in England can book Covid-19 vaccinations for their children aged 12 to 15 starting this evening (Friday), with appointments starting as early as the weekend.

People will be able to check the national booking system to see if appointments are available at their local site, which will begin tomorrow (Saturday).

Parents do not need to make a reservation if their child has already been invited to get vaccinated through their school, unless they desire to have their child vaccinated outside of school.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, had earlier told MPs that the measure would “make the most of half-term.”

Over the next few weeks, millions of letters will be distributed to parents urging them to book the vaccine online or by phoning 119.

It will provide them another choice for booking a vaccine for their child, in addition to the schools program, which has already vaccinated nearly half a million children.

“As we approach October half-term, the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme is opening up vaccine centers to young people aged 12 to 15 as another way to get their vaccine – if they have already received their vaccine or been invited through their school, they do not need to do anything,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS vaccine programme.

“I’m thrilled we’re expanding our vaccination programme to allow parents and guardians to book Covid-19 vaccine appointments for their children at vaccination clinics around the country,” Mr Javid said.

“This will help with vaccine rollout and ensure that young people may obtain their vaccinations when it is convenient for them, such as during half-term, giving parents more flexibility over where and when their children are vaccinated.”

After results indicated the severity of the low take-up of the Covid-19 injection among the cohort, headteachers’ unions advocated for vaccines to be administered to students in walk-in centers as well as at school.

According to data from the Department for Education (DfE), the number of children absent from school in England due to Covid-19 has increased recently.

On Thursday last week, the Department for Education estimates that 2.6 percent of all schoolchildren — roughly 209,000 children – were absent from class due to coronavirus.

