From their Dutch hideouts, the Liverpool brothers created lethal “ready to go” assassin kits.

These images depict the lethal ‘assassin kits’ smuggled into the UK by Liverpool brothers.

More than a dozen guns, including self-loading pistols, Glock handguns, and a revolver, were individually wrapped with ammo and, in some cases, silencers.

Today, one of the UK’s top detectives claimed he had “no doubt” that the parcels would have “placed the British people in grave danger” if they hadn’t been intercepted.

During dock searches in 2018, two consignments of weapons were seized.

Guns, bullets, and silencers were recovered in a Peugeot automobile driven into Dover on the back of a low loader in the first case.

Two self-loading carbines, two Glock handguns, a self-loading pistol, and a Magnum revolver were among the illegally obtained firearms.

The carbines and Glocks’ barrels had been ‘threaded’ to allow silencers to be added. Silencers for each of those firearms were included in the haul.

There were also around 270 rounds of ammo found.

Bullets and, for the firearms that had been altered, silencers that fit were individually packaged with each weapon.

As a result, the National Crime Agency regarded each box as “ready to go” once it arrived in the hands of the thugs who were supposed to receive it.

When a trailer was examined after being driven in an HGV to Killingholme Docks in Humberside, ten Heckler and Kock pistols were discovered.

The firearms were once again packaged individually with appropriate ammunition.

The serial numbers of the firearms in each haul had been attempted to be removed.

The conspiracy was related to Daniel and Richard Burdett, both of Railside Court in Vauxhall, according to the NCA.

Daniel’s DNA was discovered on the box and one of the firearms during the first interception. Richard’s DNA and fingerprints, as well as Daniel’s DNA, were located on the packaging during the second interception.

After being caught in the Netherlands in 2019 and then extradited, the pair were today given massive prison sentences for their roles in the Dutch wing of the supply network.

Daniel had been on the run since being nabbed in Liverpool in connection with a cocaine and ketamine scheme.

