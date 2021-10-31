From the ruins of industry, the Merseyside town is’rebuilding.’

For the past 51 years, John’s barbershop has been located on the corner of Earlestown High Street.

The margins of the market square in the town’s center may be seen via its front window.

Earlestown train station, which opened in 1830 and is one of the country’s oldest operational stations, lies a few hundred meters to the shop’s rear.

In a “once in a lifetime” rebirth, towns will be altered.

It has connections to the North, South, East, and West of the country via five stations, which is unusual for a town of just over 10,000 people.

On market days, however, this population will temporarily increase.

John Coleman, the owner of John’s Barbers, didn’t have to check timetables to see if a train from Liverpool had arrived.

He used to merely stand in his shop window and watch the throngs of people stream past on their way to the lively market area.

He claims that nowadays it’s difficult to know when a train has arrived in town.

“We don’t receive anything like that now,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“A few years ago, that market was open for business at 6 a.m. They’d still be there when we left the shop at six or seven o’clock at night.

“They start about 8 a.m. and finish around 3 p.m. There isn’t a lot of foot traffic. It isn’t a bustling market town anymore.” Earlestown is located in the St Helens metropolitan borough.

It is located between the town of St Helens and the town of Newton-le-Willows.

It takes 30 minutes to get there by train from Liverpool, which puts it within striking distance of several other Merseyrail destinations.

Whereas much of Liverpool’s city region has been shaped by its link with the ports and leisure, Earlestown has been shaped by coal mining – and, since the final pit closed in the 1990s, a lack of it.

The town’s symbols include mining, manufacturing, and market trading.

The town's symbols include mining, manufacturing, and market trading.

However, as these sectors have faded, bringing with them significant levels of unemployment and deprivation, Earlestown is at a crossroads as it seeks to erase the blackened wounds of its mining past.