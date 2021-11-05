From the makers of Pointless and Million Pound Drop comes Craig Charles’ latest Channel 4 show.

Craig Charles will host Moneybags, a new Channel 4 quiz show from the makers of the hit shows Pointless and Million Pound Drop, which will premiere on Monday.

Ten candidates will compete for a share of a staggering £1 million cash prize on the show.

Players will hope to be chosen at random to take their spot in front of the money belt for one of the three head-to-head contests throughout each program.

During each program, players will hope to be chosen at random to take their spot in front of the money belt for one of the three head-to-head contests. The 'triple-header,' a frantic three-way struggle in which whomever snatches – or steals – the most money in each round competes to win it all in the Moneybags final, will feature the winner of each round.

“It’s a high-value quiz game,” Craig Charles stated ahead of the show’s premiere. Every week, £1 million is lost in the money belt.

“It’s a lot of fun, and there are some significant fortune reversals inside the game.”

“If you’re one of the candidates, you could appear like you’re going to walk away with a lot of money and be way ahead of your competitors one minute, and then lose it all in a bankruptcy the next.” Alternatively, you may be someone who is performing poorly and then obtain a Steal bag, allowing you to steal your opponent’s value.

“It’s both thrilling and nerve-wracking.”

The pressure of winning a large sum of money, according to the Liverpool-born actor and DJ, can make the questions feel more tough for the contestants.

“I think people second-guess themselves,” he continued, “so things that you’d answer while watching it on TV become really tough to answer in the studio.”

“The bags move quickly down the conveyor belt, so you have to make split-second decisions and don’t have a lot of time to ponder.”

Moneybags is the first time the actor has ever hosted a quiz show, having previously turned down other opportunities.

"I've been offered quiz shows previously, but they never seemed appropriate to me," he told Channel 4. It's also one of those situations where, if I do a quiz show,