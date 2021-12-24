From the inside of a lighthouse to a strange home, there are hidden rooms everywhere.

Merseyside has a long and illustrious history that few people are aware of.

Even those who are well-versed in Merseyside’s history will not be aware of all of the region’s secrets.

There are many unusual sights to see in Liverpool and the surrounding area, ranging from a look inside a lighthouse to a little residence deep within the tunnels.

We’ve put together a list of some of Merseyside’s hidden chambers to give you a look into some of the city’s lesser-known areas.

Bunker at Littlewoods

Photographers and urban explorers alike have been drawn to this secret tunnel tucked beneath a Liverpool park because of the intriguing faces that line the walls.

The tunnel, which runs beneath Wavertree Botanic Gardens, is assumed to have been constructed prior to WWII and later used as an air raid shelter for workers at the famed Littlewood’s site.

The bunker, which has 13 entrances and is 300 meters long, is well-known in the area for its role in safeguarding workers at the neighboring Littlewood’s factory during the Blitz.

However, the faces on the walls of one area of the bunker, which have initials underneath them, remain a mystery.

New Brighton Lighthouse is a lighthouse in New Brighton, England.

New Brighton lighthouse, located on the Wirral peninsula, is one of the region’s most prized sites.

And, while we’re all aware with the iconic white granite edifice, many of us have yet to glimpse what’s on the inside.

The Perch Rock Lighthouse was completed in 1827 and was known at the time as the Perch Rock Lighthouse.

It hasn’t been used since October 1, 1973, but it’s still up and running, and these photos illustrate what’s inside.

Smithdown Road Station is located in Smithdown, South Australia.

You may have noticed the paint business on Smithdown Road near the railway bridge, but did you realize it was formerly a railway station?

Between the railway track and a sandwich shop next door, the white-painted C&G Finishes buildings stand.

However, the modest structure used to be Sefton Park Station, which served passengers traveling from Liverpool to Manchester, Crewe, and Chester.

Sefton Park Station closed in May 1960, but the tiny yard outside remained.