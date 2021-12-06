From the COVID Relief Bill, Atlanta Medical School will give each student $6,300.

COVID-19 relief money are being used by a medical school to give back to its students in time for the holidays.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, head of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, announced the news in an email on Wednesday. She stated in the letter that all 750 pupils at the school will receive a $6,300 payout.

These funds are meant to assist Morehouse students with educational costs, and they will be distributed by December 15.

Rice wrote in an email, “I am pleased to announce that Morehouse School of Medicine will provide a financial gift of $6,300 to assist each of our currently enrolled, degree-seeking students with additional academic, financial, and mental health support costs such as childcare, food, transportation, housing, and healthcare needs.”

The money for these payments comes from coronavirus relief monies allocated to Morehouse by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act—also known as the CARES Act—which was passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Donald Trump in March 2020.

The CARES Act included a $14 billion fund to assist colleges and their students, known as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, HEERF received a $21.2 billion boost in January and another $39.6 billion in March.

Morehouse got around $56 million in funding across all of these school allocations.

Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Philanthropies company gave Morehouse School of Medicine $26.3 million in September 2020 to help pay down student debt. The funds were allocated to students enrolled in financial aid programs, with each receiving around $100,000.

The institution previously obtained a $40 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services in June 2020 to help address the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on African American communities.

The Morehouse School of Medicine was created in 1975 as part of Morehouse College but became autonomous in 1981. It is still one of the few medical schools in the United States that is classified as a “Historically Black College or University,” or HBCU.

“I believe [the school]made better use of government funds by directing them to the intended recipients.” This is a condensed version of the information.