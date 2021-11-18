From the Chase dressing room, Bradley Walsh offers a caution.

The former Doctor Who star has been quiet on social media for a while, but he just broke his silence to send a message to his “Instagrams.”

He gave his Instagram followers a quick tour of his dressing area in a video posted earlier today, saying: “Good morning, Instagram! I apologize for not posting in a long time.

“At The Chase, I’m in my dressing room. There’s Audrey Hepburn [on the wall], as you can see. There’s Charlie Chaplin there, and that photo on the wall is of my favorite film, Casablanca.” Bradley then moved on to more serious topics, saying: “I need to speak with you about the fraudulent commercials that are circulating, claiming that I and others in our profession support them.

“No, we aren’t. We actually signed a letter made up by Martin Lewis from the money project the day before yesterday.

“We’re going to the government with it. Please don’t fall for these ruses; I would never recommend such a thing.

“I believe it is a money-laundering scheme involving CBD oil. None of that is something I would recommend or promote. Please don’t mistake me for someone else.” He then urged his followers to read the message, which he later uploaded on Instagram.

The letter requests the government to “protect the victims of scam advertisements… perhaps saving lives and livelihoods.”

Holly Willoughby, Lorraine Kelly, and Martin Lewis are among the celebs who have signed the petition, with Lewis saying earlier this week that the “scam epidemic” has left him “in tears.”

In the impending Online Safety Bill, the financial expert is urging the Prime Minister to crack down on bogus advertisements.

Martin has criticised the decision to leave paid scam advertising out of the new bill, which tries to control online material.