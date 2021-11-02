From the beginning of next year, state pension payouts may be restructured.

The method state pension payments are calculated in the United Kingdom may alter next year, according to the UK government.

The change is related to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, and it will affect certain claimants who want to relocate abroad, according to The Daily Record.

The change in state pension calculation will affect those who lived in Australia before 2001, Canada, or New Zealand, according to official instructions.

If claimants move to the EU, EEEA, or Switzerland after January 1, 2022, they will no longer be allowed to consider periods spent in these countries as part of their state pension.

“The change will affect you whether or not you have yet claimed your UK State Pension,” the DWP said.

“Using only your UK National Insurance record, your UK State Pension will be computed, or recalculated if already in payment.”

This move, according to the DWP, will need to be authorized by the UK Parliament.

Who are the people who would be affected by the change?

If both of the following apply, the DWP states that the following will only alter the way your state pension is calculated:

You are a British national, a European Union or European Economic Area citizen, or a Swiss national.

You relocate to the EU, EEA, or Switzerland on or after January 1, 2022, including if you relocate to another EU, EEA, or Swiss nation on or after that date.

Who is unaffected by the alteration?

According to the Department of Work and Pensions, you will not be affected by the change if you:

a UK national, an EU or EEA citizen, or a Swiss person who lived in the EU, EEA, or Switzerland by December 31, 2021

The guidance emphasizes that as long as you stay in the same nation, you can count time spent in Australia (before to March 1, 2001), Canada, or New Zealand when calculating your UK State Pension.

Your UK State Pension will continue to be enhanced each year in line with the rate paid in the UK if you live in an EU or EEA nation or Switzerland.

Payment rates for the State Pension at the moment

In April, state pension payments climbed by 2.5 percent.

