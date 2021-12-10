From squalor and despair to elegant New York style apartments, Stanley Dock has come a long way.

The first stage of the landmark Tobacco Warehouse building’s transformation into luxury apartments was completed this year.

The 120-year-old structure is the world’s largest brick warehouse, measuring 1.5 million square feet.

At the height of the city’s power as a commercial port, the Grade II listed Tobacco Warehouse at Stanley Dock contained rum and tobacco brought from all over the world.

Many working-class individuals in Liverpool, notably those in the Stanley Dock neighborhood, suffered from poverty in the early twentieth century.

Overcrowding was frequent in 1919 due to a lack of accommodation, and Liverpool had some of the worst slum housing in the country, with many families living in single-room cottages.

By 1928, it was estimated that 14% of Liverpool’s population was living in extreme poverty.

Many families lived in courtyard houses, sometimes known as ‘courts,’ in the Tobacco Warehouse and Stanley Dock area.

They were made up of small residences jammed in behind street front houses and shops, with courtyards in the back.

By the mid-nineteenth century, courts were home to roughly half of Liverpool’s working-class population. Courts were seen as “slum” housing by the early twentieth century.

Saltney Street, which runs parallel to the Tobacco Warehouse, was once lined by filthy courts and was home to a large number of individuals living in poverty in the early twentieth century.

Families living on top of each other in the dark and filthy tenements are depicted in a variety of images courtesy of Liverpool Records Office of Saltney Street from 1906 to 1920.

A group of children stands next to an ashbin (dustbin) with a movable lid, placed slightly above street level, in an image taken on July 19, 1911.

The children appear filthy and ill-dressed, with at least two of them not wearing shoes.

On December 20, 1906, another shot shows a close-up view of the corner of a yard adjacent to a court dwelling on Saltney Street.

The yard floor was "laid with flagstones," according to the Liverpool Records Office, and ashbins were placed in the yard next to wet.