From Sky’s Tin Star, you can explore all of Liverpool’s greatest sights and locations.

Liverpool has been featured in a number of renowned films and television shows, and it continues to be the setting for a growing number of productions.

From Harry Potter’s Birkenhead Tunnel to Marvel’s Captain America’s Albert Dock, and even more contemporary examples like Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman and Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin.

Last year, Sky’s riveting drama series Tin Star returned to our screens for the third and final part, with a number of Merseyside attractions prominently featured.

The final parts of the epic saga were set in Liverpool and the surrounding environs, with Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Abigail Lawrie reprising their roles as the Worth Family.

Fans can still visit the venues featured in the television series even though it has ended.

There are spoilers below.

The third and final series in the trilogy follows the lives of Jack, Angela, and Anna as they return to Liverpool after twenty years to face their worst foes in a war with the past in order to gain freedom in the present.

The sixth episode of Tin Star season three begins on a rather upbeat tone, with Jack and Angela saying their vows on Southport Pier, a popular family destination.

The gang head, Michael, has his sights set on the newlyweds, and in a showdown at a fairground, Michael offers Anna the option to save Jack and Angela.

We see Michael in Liverpool City Centre, vowing to kill two of the three characters if they refuse the deal.

Michael is overpowered by the Worths and is about to be detained by the cops, but he has other plans.

With police helicopters circling, Jack, Angela, and Anna make their way to the top of the building they were in, where they laugh about what Jack and Angela might do for their honeymoon, even suggesting a beautiful, quiet life back in Canada.

However, fans have noted that the structure – or at least the location where the sequence is filmed – is Liverpool’s Martin’s Bank Building, which is located close to the city’s town hall and can be seen by devoted fans of the on a stroll through the business district. The summary comes to a close.