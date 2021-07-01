From September to December, the NHS is proposing a Covid booster jab campaign.

From September, the NHS in England will begin planning a coronavirus booster jab program for millions of people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

NHS England said in a letter to top leaders, GPs, and hospital executives that booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccination should be delivered as “quickly and securely as possible” between September 6 and December 17.

It comes as experts advising the government released new interim recommendations outlining the priority list for who should receive a third vaccination if a booster is required.

Over-70s, health and care professionals, senior care home residents, the clinically highly fragile, and those who are immunocompromised are among the priority groups in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) interim advice.

The JCVI will issue its final guidelines before September.

Results from a number of clinical trials are expected throughout the summer, according to the NHS letter, so plans will need to “flex as new knowledge becomes available.”

“As a result, the core planning scenario systems should prepare for is to deliver booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the individuals outlined in the JCVI interim guidance above as quickly and safely as possible in two stages using supply available to us between September 6 and December 17 2021 (15 weeks), as quickly and safely as possible,” it added.

The letter was sent to hospital bosses, GP practices, vaccination sites, community pharmacies, and council chiefs and signed by Emily Lawson, senior responsible officer for vaccine deployment, Dr Nikki Kanani, primary care medical director, and NHS strategic incident director, Professor Keith Willett.

It recommends that patients have their coronavirus booster and flu vaccine — as well as other health tests like blood pressure – at the same time, if at all possible.

“Alongside this (booster program), local systems will need to deliver existing flu program requirements (co-administered in a single appointment where supply and eligibility of cohorts align), continue to deliver routine vaccination programs for children and adults, and maintain a ‘evergreen’ offer to all adults who have not yet taken,” it added. (This is a brief piece.)