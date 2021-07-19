From September, proof of vaccination will be required to enter nightclubs.

People will need confirmation that they have been completely vaccinated before they can enter nightclubs, according to Boris Johnson.

Despite the fact that all clubs would be open as of today, the Prime Minister announced a regulation change during a news conference on ‘Freedom Day.’

Clubbers will need a “vaccine passport” to access nightclubs starting in September to prove they have been doubly jabbed.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister for Vaccine Deployment, announced the surprise move in the House of Commons just hours after clubs across England were allowed to reopen as part of so-called “Freedom Day.”

It was unclear whether the NHS Covid card would be required by law, although confirmation of full immunization will be required for entrance.

“We support the safe reopening of big crowded settings such as nightclubs, as we saw last night, and music venues with the use of the NHS Covid pass as a condition of access to limit the risk of transmission,” the minister stated.

“In the next weeks, I encourage businesses to take advantage of this assistance and use the NHS Covid pass.

“We’ll be keeping a careful eye on how venues use it, and we have the right to impose restrictions if necessary.

“By the end of September, everyone over the age of 18 will have had the opportunity to obtain a full vaccination, with an additional two weeks for protection to take effect.

“At that point, we intend to make full vaccination a requirement for admission to nightclubs and other locations with huge audiences.

“Proof of a negative test won’t be enough anymore. Any choices would, of course, be subject to legislative review, and we will provide suitable exemptions for individuals who cannot get vaccinated due to real medical reasons.”