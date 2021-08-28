From September, 14 new laws and regulatory amendments will take effect.

At the end of the summer, a slew of new rules and regulations will take effect.

The end of vacation, the £20 extra a week on Universal Credit, and a ban on Halogen light bulbs are among the major measures, according to the Mirror.

Here’s a rundown of all the new legislation and their implications.

At the height of Covid restrictions last year, the DVLA extended driving licenses that expired between February 1 and December 31, 2020 for an additional 11 months.

It meant that drivers whose licenses were set to expire in October 2020 would now be able to keep them until late 2020, albeit many of them will need to be renewed by September 2021.

Until they receive a notification before their extension expires, drivers do not need to apply to renew their license.

It all depends on the commencement date of your extension. If your license was set to expire in December 2020, for example, you’ll need to make sure it’s current by November 2021.

Failure to renew a driver’s license could result in a £1,000 punishment, so drivers are urged to do so as soon as possible.

Drivers can continue driving provided they get confirmation that their application is being handled, according to the DVLA.

The new ‘71′ designs will debut on brand new automobiles as part of September’s number plate modifications.

However, the new designs aren’t the only thing that’s changed for number plates, as a new technological standard is set to be implemented.

The new BS AU 145e plate will take the place of the previous BS AU 145d plate, which has been in use since 2001.

The default gasoline offered in all forecourts will change from E5 to E10 on September 1.

As a result, E5 will no longer be available in UK petrol stations for most gasoline-powered vehicles.

The difference between E5 and E10 is that E5 contains just 5% renewable ethanol, whereas the new edition contains 10%, lowering the quantity of CO2-based vehicle emissions.

E10 gasoline is already widely used in many parts of the world, including Europe, the United States, and Australia.

“Summary ends.” “All automobiles produced after 2011 should be fine to fill up with E10, as should the majority of.”