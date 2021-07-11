From Rebel Wilson to Daniel Craig, Liverpool has hosted some of the most famous celebrities in the world.

You’re never far from a renowned face in Liverpool, whether it’s on a movie shoot or inside one of our music venues.

However, every now and then, a celebrity may appear in an unexpected location, much to the delight of fans who happened to be at the right place at the right moment.

We’ve looked at some of the most memorable celebrity trips to Liverpool in recent years, from Rebel Wilson to Daniel Craig.

You might not be aware of these well-known Liverpool supporters.

Rebel Wilson, a Hollywood actress, was spotted doing some sightseeing in the city earlier this year while on a break from filming.

The Pitch Perfect star was escorted to Paul McCartney’s home in Merseyside for a special Beatles tour during her time there.

She was spotted outside Paul’s historic home as well as Strawberry Fields.

“Deb took me on a Beatles tour across Liverpool today,” Rebel said on Instagram. We’re standing in front of Paul McCartney’s childhood home.”

She went to East River restaurant on Allerton Road later in the day.

The Almond And The Sea Horse, a movie adaptation of Kaite O’Reilly’s stage play, brought Rebel to the area for filming.

The presence of Paul McCartney on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is a moment that most fans will never forget.

The Beatles star was spotted filming in various locations throughout the city, including a car on Allerton Road, the city center, and the Beatles statue on the Pier Head, where he posed for a photo.

He also paid a visit to his childhood home, where he even performed a piano concert for the new owner, before visiting various locations mentioned in the song “Penny Lane.”

The highlight of the night, though, was when the singer-songwriter stunned locals with an intimate performance at the Philharmonic bar, where she appeared from behind curtains, much to the amazement of the audience.

Daniel Craig, alias James Bond, has been spotted in the Anfield crowd a few times over the years as a diehard Liverpool FC supporter.

The Hollywood star was spotted watching the Premier League match in Liverpool. The summary comes to a close.