From prison, Derek Chauvin pleads not guilty to federal civil rights charges.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop convicted in the death of George Floyd, pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges in the 2017 assault of a 14-year-old Black kid.

According to the indictment, Chauvin grabbed the kid by the throat and beat him in the head many times with a flashlight. Chauvin allegedly placed his knee on the teen’s neck and upper back after he was shackled and stopped resisting, like he did in Floyd’s death, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice in May.

The teen, who was not named in the federal indictment, bled from the ear and required two stitches after the event, according to the police report. In his police report, Chauvin stated that the youngster resisted arrest and portrayed him as a 6-foot-2, 240-pound guy.

According to state prosecutors, Chauvin employed similar levels of aggressive force in incidents dating back to 2014.

Chauvin used a video hookup to attend a hearing in a federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

Chauvin, who was sentenced to more than 22 years in jail in April, is also accused of infringing on Floyd’s civil rights by placing his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes before killing him on May 25, 2020.

Since 2001, Chauvin, 45, had been a member of the Minneapolis Police Department.

For his own safety, Chauvin is being confined in solitary confinement at the Oak Park Heights maximum-security state prison in Minnesota. He was on trial on nine counts of tax evasion on July 30.

Floyd’s killing provoked nationwide protests across the United States in the summer of 2020.