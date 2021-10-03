From open mic sessions to globe tours, this Liverpool musician has done it all.

A singer-songwriter who began performing at open mics told The Washington Newsday how he was able to fulfill his dream of touring the world with his guitar.

In recent years, Kieran Molyneux’s career has paralleled that of fellow Liverpool FC singer Jamie Webster.

The 28-year-old from Walton has performed in front of tens of thousands of LFC supporters as part of the Boss Night tours over the last five years.

The football publication Boss Mag spawned the Boss Night music events as a way for like-minded football fans to continue the festivities on match days.

Its popularity gradually exceeded the modest rooms where it was performing in the city center, and it now sells out the Olympia on West Derby Road on a regular basis.

Kieran, who now goes by the name Kieo, has been a part of Boss Night’s success from the start.

Since then, he’s performed alongside a slew of renowned Liverpool acts, including The Lightening Seeds, John Power (Cast and La’s), and Space.

“I started playing guitar when I left school and started taking it seriously towards my late teens and realized this is something I truly want to do,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve been playing around the Liverpool area for a long time. I’ve been doing the Boss Night thing for approximately seven years.

“It all began with a little open mic night. It has evolved over time.”

Boss Night is currently on the road with a regular lineup of bands, performing for Liverpool FC fans all around the world.

“Boss night has grown and developed, and I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world,” Kieran explained. We’ve performed in India, Munich, Paris, and Qatar for the World Cup final.

“I remember going from those nights to playing in front of 30,000 people in a fan park in Kiev. In Madrid, it was later performed in front of 60-70,000 people.

“I was stopped by four Mumbai lads on their way to Delhi. They claimed they had traveled to Delhi solely to observe me. It was incredible.

“I’ve had the good fortune to gather a lot of experience and perform for people all over the world, but.”

