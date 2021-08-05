From November, care home workers in England will be required to get vaccinated.

According to new recommendations, all workers working in care homes in England will be required to receive coronavirus vaccinations starting November 11.

The government has issued instructions to assist managers with the new regulation, which applies to all employees working in CQC-registered care homes unless they are medically exempt.

Anyone entering a care home, including healthcare professionals, CQC inspectors, tradespeople, hairdressers, and beauticians, must have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, in addition to care home workers.

Friends and relatives of the care home resident, as well as residents, members of the emergency services, and anyone providing bereavement support, will be exempt from the regulations.

Under-18s will be exempt from the policy as well, but once they become 18, they will not be allowed to enter the care facility unless they have had both vaccine doses.

The restrictions were adopted by MPs last month and will take effect on November 11, with the deadline for employees to receive their first shot being September 16 in order to be fully vaccinated by the time the measures take effect.

The guidance states, “We recognise the amazing work that people in care homes have done over the previous 18 months to care for some of the most vulnerable people who are most at danger from Covid-19.”

“We want to make sure that care homes are as safe as possible for the people they care for and the people who work in them.

“We feel that the best approach to do this is for everyone who is able to take advantage of the vaccination offer to do so.”