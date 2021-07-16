From next year, there will be significant changes to the State Pension, with many people owing hundreds of dollars.

If wages continue to grow at present rates and the triple lock guarantee is kept, retirees could earn hundreds more by 2022.

People collecting the State Pension may be entitled to an additional £10 per week, or £520 per year.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak may make changes to the triple lock guarantee, thus the rise is not yet certain.

Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb, though, believes the chancellor should “re-commit” to increasing the value of the state pension in the long run.

Sir Steve, a partner at LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) consultants, said the triple lock guarantee used to uprate pensions was not meant for average earnings to be as volatile as they are now.

It ensures that pensions will rise in lockstep with inflation, earnings, or 2.5 percent, whichever is greater.

In the three months to May, total wage growth including bonuses jumped to 7.3 percent, or 6.6 percent minus bonuses, with more increases forecast.

Because of the economic effects of the coronavirus, some employees have been furloughed and subsequently returned to full pay, while many lower-paying jobs have vanished throughout the pandemic.

Sir Steve predicted that if pensions increased at the same rate as inflation, the basic state pension (now £137.60 per week) would grow by £9.10 in April 2022, and the new state pension (currently £179.60 per week) would rise by £11.85.

The final triple lock calculation is based on earnings numbers issued in September for the three months to July, while the inflation figure used in the calculation is the September Consumer Prices Index, which will be published in October, according to him.

Mr Sunak previously stated that concerns about the potentially pricey increase are “absolutely valid.”

“But it was not built for a period when average earnings numbers are as volatile as they are now,” Sir Steve said, adding that the triple lock was designed to deliver a “steady boost” to the value of the state pension.

"The Chancellor may be tempted to use a 'adjusted' average earnings number for the April 2022 uprating in the hope that it will 'get him off the hook.'