From Netflix’s ‘Sex, Love & Goop,’ here’s how you take the ‘Erotic Blueprint’ test.

According to somatic sexologist Jaiya, one of the experts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix reality series Sex, Love & goop, figuring out your “erotic blueprint” may be a good place to start if you want to enhance your sex life.

In the first episode of the show, viewers are introduced to the notion of erotic blueprints, as different couples seek advice from Paltrow and a team of specialists on their “road toward more pleasant sex and deeper closeness,” according to Netflix.

What Is an Erotic Blueprint, and How Does It Work?

According to Jaiya’s website, an erotic blueprint is “a map of arousal that reveals your own sexual language of orgasmic bliss.”

“Having more compassion” for your spouse and their conduct during sex is one of the benefits of knowing your erotic type, Jaiya said in a video on her YouTube channel describing the erotic blueprint types and incorporating input from her partner, Ian Ferguson.

“Now I understand why he [Ian] gets up in the middle of sex to change the music, which drives my blueprint [sexual]insane,” Jaiya added.

There are five different sorts of erotic blueprints, and you may find out which one you are by taking a test (more on this below).

Energetic

Jaiya explains in the YouTube video that the active type enjoys “anticipation, space, tease” and experimenting with the “touching but not touching” notion.

“The intensity appeals to them.” And some of them are very interested in the spiritual side of sexuality. Yes, sex and spirit can coexist, and there’s a sense that I’m achieving enlightenment through my sexual energy,” the sexologist explained.

Sensual

Sensual types get aroused when “all of their senses are just fired,” according to Ferguson. This can include “contouring deep, sensual touch; it can be taste—chocolate, the setting—candles, music, just really making that environment,” according to the author. Sexual Nudity, penetration, and frequent intercourse are all favorites of this sexual kind. According to Jaiya, “they may really get into orgasm” and get irritated if “they’re not getting enough sex—if they’re not getting enough orgasm.” “They enjoy erotic imagery, self-pleasure, and masturbation.” Sexuals are sex addicts.” Kinky Everything that is considered “taboo,” such as “whips and chains,” turns on kinky types. This is a condensed version of the information.