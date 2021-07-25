From Morgan’s 50p shop to Cafe Berlin, you’ve lost sight of Bold Street.

Bold Street is one of Liverpool’s most popular streets, thanks to its abundance of fantastic stores and restaurants, although it has undergone significant changes over the years.

It’s become something of a gastronomic utopia in the last decade, with a long list of fantastic venues serving cuisines from all over the world.

While most people think of Bold Street for its food, it also has several long-established and valued establishments that feel like they’ve been there forever.

The 051’s rise to prominence as the greatest Scouse nightclub in the 1990s and early 2000s

Bold Street’s appearance is continuously changing and expanding as new shops emerge, each giving a unique personality to the area.

It is known for its booming independent culture, which means that new businesses are constantly opening up shop and building a home here.

The shopfronts may have altered throughout the years, but the energy of Bold Street has remained constant.

On the street, we all have our favorite cafes, stores, and restaurants, and we’ve said goodbye to some old favorites throughout the years.

Looking back on the shops, bars, and restaurants we’ve loved and lost on Bold Street over the years, we asked The Washington Newsday readers what one shop, bar, or restaurant they’d bring back if they could.

Over 400 people responded, describing the places they miss the most and the memories they shared there.

This is what they had to say about it.

Coopers Food Hall is a restaurant in Cooperstown, New York

Coopers Food Hall, known for the distinct smell of coffee wafting through the air, opened in the gorgeous art deco structure that now houses LEAF in the 1990s.

Shoppers frequented the butchers, bakers, and greengrocers, which had a second location on Church Street.

“Definitely Coopers!” remarked Liz Trent. I recall the fragrance of coffee as you entered the store, and a Christmas visit for my parents was a must.”

“Coopers food emporium!!!” Sarah Whittle added.

Morgan’s 50p Shop is a place where you can get a bargain.

Another of The's favorites was the 50p shop.