From Monday, tens of thousands of Britons will get an extra Christmas payment in their bank accounts.

DWP benefit claimants are poised to receive a tax-free bonus before the end of the year.

The extra £10 payment will be deposited into your account on Monday and will have no impact on any other benefits you get.

The boost is usually paid in the first full week of December, and it will display on your bank statements as ‘DWP XB.’

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will contact eligible claimants to inform them that they will be receiving the £10 bonus.

You must be a resident of the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, any European Economic Area (EEA) country, or Switzerland during the qualifying week to be eligible for the Christmas bonus.

Payment for the Independence of the Armed Forces

Allowance for Attendance

Allowance for Carers

Allowance for Consistent Attendance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

ESA (Employment and Support Allowance) depending on contributions (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Allowance for Living (DLA) (DLA)

Benefits for Incapacity at a Long-Term Rate

Benefits for Workers Who Die in the Workplace (for widows or widowers)

Supplement for Mobility

The guarantee portion of the Pension Credit

Payment for Individual Independence (PIP)

Pension from the State (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Allowance for Severe Disabilities (transitionally protected)

Supplement or Allowance for Unemployment (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension AgeWar Disablement Pension at State Pension Age Pension for Widows Allowance for Widowed Mothers Allowance for Widowed Parents Pension for Widows You won’t earn a Christmas Bonus if you haven’t claimed your State Pension and aren’t eligible for one of the other qualifying benefits.

Couples who both qualify for one of the qualifying benefits will receive a Christmas Bonus.

If you’re both over State Pension age by the end of the first full week in December, you’re both a resident of the qualifying regions by the end of the first full week in December, you’re entitled to an increase of a qualifying benefit for your partner or civil partner, and the only qualifying benefit you’re getting is Pension Credit, you could still get an extra payment.

What is the procedure for claiming the DWP Christmas bonus?

You do not need to apply for the Christmas Bonus; it will be paid to you automatically by the DWP.

If you believe you should have received it but did not, contact the Jobcentre Plus office or pension center that handles your payments.