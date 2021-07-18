From marriage troubles to children, Paddy and Christine McGuinness’ connection is fascinating.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness just celebrated ten years of marriage and say they are stronger than ever.

Christine was modeling at the Liverpool International Tennis Tournament in 2007 when the couple met.

They married in 2011 and had three children soon after, but their relationship hasn’t always been easy.

The couple’s children have all been diagnosed with autism, and the couple was dogged by separation rumors in 2018 after Paddy was pictured out in London with Nicole Appleton.

They’ve subsequently worked on their marriage and now write about their family life on social media on a daily basis.

Christine and Paddy met when she was 19 years old, in 2007.

They met during the Liverpool International Tennis Tournament, when she was modeling for Cricket.

“He was supposed to be watching the tennis, but I think he was really more interested in the fashion show,” Christine joked to The Washington Newsday about their meeting. “We were introduced by a mutual friend, but I can’t say I was star-struck because I’d never seen him before.

“Of course, I knew who Peter Kay was and had heard of Max & Paddy, but I had no idea it was him. He made me giggle, though; he’s a charmer, and we hit it off right away.

“At the time, neither of us was looking for something serious, so we just met up now and then. It all started out innocently enough, but then he invited me to spend the night at his house, and it quickly escalated from one night to a weekend, then a week, and I ended up not moving out.”

Paddy proposed on Christmas Day 2009, two years after they started dating.

“We always open our pressies at midnight because Patrick can’t wait,” she said, describing his proposal as highly sweet. He claims it’s because we’re all so busy on Christmas morning, but the truth is that he’s just a huge kid.

“So we were sitting in our pyjamas,” says the narrator.

