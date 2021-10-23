From marriage to babies, the lives of professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing has been on our television screens for 15 years, and the nation has fallen in love with the show and its contestants over that period.

Celebrities perform alongside their professional dance partners on the famous show, which entertains the audience.

The public isn’t the only one who is falling in love, as we’ve witnessed love grow between the stars of the BBC show.

Greg Wise was booted off of Strictly Come Dancing, while James Jordan chose the music and choreography.

Here’s a look into the life of dancers, from marriage to babies to happy families.

Rachel from Countdown married Pasha, a professional Strictly dancer, after they met on the show’s eleventh season.

Maven Aria, the couple’s first child, was born in the year 2019.

Riley confirmed earlier this year that she was expecting the couple’s second child.

Gorka, a Spanish dancer, is engaged to Gemma Atkinson, a former glamour model.

Mia, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, is their only child.

Anton Summers, a Strictly judge, is the father of four-year-old twins and the husband of Hannah Summers.

In 2016, he announced his pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of dance shoes. A pink bow on one pair and a blue bow on the other, denoting both a boy and a girl.

Instagram

Janette and Aljaz, a couple of professional dancers, had their eyes set on having a baby this year, but their plans have been put on hold while they both continue to compete on Strictly.

Kristina teamed with former rugby player Ben on the eleventh season of Strictly Come Dancing.

But it turns out they were dating both off and on film, since they declared their relationship after the show concluded.

Ben was married at the time, and his now-ex-wife Abby Blayney was the mother of twin girls.

Kristina and Ben currently have a daughter, and Ben is divorced from his prior relationship.

Brandon Hobbs, a ballroom dancer from New Zealand, has two daughters with his wife Zoe Hobbs.

Aurelia, their first child, was born on Christmas Day in 2012.

Aliona, the series nine winner, married Vincent Kavangh in 2014.

Bella, their daughter, was born three years ago.

This dance couple married in 1999 and both appeared in the sixth season of Strictly Come Dancing. “The summary has come to an end.”