From Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Ryanair is launching two new routes.

For the summer of 2022, Ryanair has announced two new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Until October of next year, passengers will be able to go to more places.

The low-cost carrier has launched a slew of new routes from UK airports, with many rates starting at £29.99.

People will be allowed to fly to Zadar, Croatia, and Brussels Charleroi, Belgium, as the John Lennon Airport continues its post-covid recuperation.

Each service will be offered twice a week.

According to Ryanair, the new routes demonstrate the company’s commitment to “rebuilding the country’s tourism industry, playing a significant part in the recovery of local jobs and the economy.”

The low-cost carrier is also adding 65 new larger planes to its fleet, which will provide more seats while using less fuel.

Ryanair has introduced a limited-time seat sale to commemorate the opening of its summer schedule, with flights starting at £29.99.

Vienna and Madeira have each launched new flights to Manchester Airport.

Menorca and Catania are among the new London connections, while customers may fly from Newcastle Airport to Gran Canaria and Paphos.

The new direct flights, together with the recent loosening of travel regulations in the form of cheaper lateral flow covid tests for passengers, provide a wider range of vacation possibilities for travelers.

