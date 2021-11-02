From Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Ryanair is launching five new routes.

Five new Ryanair airline routes have been confirmed from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA).

As the airline begins its Winter 2021/22 schedule, passengers will be able to travel to a variety of new destinations.

People will be able to fly to Milan Bergamo, Paris Beauvais, Stockholm Arlanda, Tallinn in Estonia, and Sibiu in Romania as the airport’s post-covid repair proceeds.

Each service will be offered twice a week.

The new direct flights, together with the recent loosening of travel regulations in the form of cheaper lateral flow covid tests for passengers, provide a wider range of vacation possibilities for travelers.

The Head of PR at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Robin Tudor, told The Washington Newsday: “We’re excited to see Ryanair continuing to take use of the opportunities available in Liverpool and expand their operations.

“As we recover from the covid pandemic, Ryanair continues to demonstrate its commitment to Liverpool and customers from around the North West and North Wales who can take advantage of the convenience of flying from Liverpool and jet off to an expanding choice of locations.”

Flights start at just £4.99 per person and are now available to book.

Visit ryanair.co.uk for more information or to book a flight.