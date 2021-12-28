From live crabs to old coins, life may be found inside the toll booths of the Mersey tunnels.

Merseytravel employees never have a dull day, from live crabs in the coin machines to fathers racing to their children’s births.

The tunnels, which are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year, rely on a legion of committed employees to keep them running properly.

Staff claim it’s never boring working at the booths, which serve roughly 27 million vehicles every year, or about 75,000 per day.

At the Queensway Tunnel in Birkenhead, we spoke with team leader Shaun Wilson, who stressed that employees must have the “proper mentality” for the job.

He told The Washington Newsday that there is never a dull moment in his line of work because he has seen a lot of strange and fascinating things.

From celebrities to regular people, Shaun believes you never know what you’ll encounter.

He continued, ” “The customers are undoubtedly the most enjoyable aspect of the work.

“We also get to see celebrities on a regular basis. When Paul Hollywood and Greg Wallace from Masterchef are filming on this side, they come across.

“Stuart McCracken from Can’t Pay has to be my favorite. We’ll get rid of it! I frequently watch those shows, and one day I was sitting in the toll booth with him when he came through.

“They were probably simply trying to move past without stopping to talk, but I gave them a friendly grin.

“One of the systems engineers recently had to open one of the lanes because a live crab had been discovered within the automatic coin machine.

“The live crab was simply sitting on the money-collecting disc. ‘We only accept cash payments here; we don’t accept crab payments,’ I explained.

“When you open the machine, you notice a lot of £5 notes and wonder how they came through. We also encounter a lot of individuals who get lost on their way here, especially on Queensway, which can be extremely deceiving.

“We have people that come through the tunnel by accident and then turn around, but they always end up back at the tunnel.”

