From July 19th, dubbed “Freedom Day,” Primark establishes its own set of rules for all customers who visit its stores.

People will no longer be compelled to wear face masks while shopping as of Monday, but high-street retailer Primark has sent out its own vital message to shoppers.

More than a year after the country was put on lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak, July 19 has been proclaimed “Freedom Day,” with all legal restrictions lifted.

This means that nightclubs will reopen, and face masks will no longer be required by law, however many shops encourage consumers to wear masks in stores.

Shops in Liverpool ONE that have recently closed or relocated

Shops have the liberty to set their own restrictions, and several supermarkets, such as Aldi, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco, are asking consumers to keep their faces covered if they can. Primark is now following suit.

Customers are encouraged to wear a face mask when shopping in stores, even if there is no online where they may buy Primark’s popular products. This is to protect themselves, employees, and other customers.

“We want our customers and workers to feel comfortable in our stores,” a spokeswoman told MEN. Even though it will no longer be a legal obligation, we hope that people would continue to consider others and, if possible, wear a face covering.

“To assist keep everyone safe, we will continue to offer hand sanitisation stations, have Perspex screens up at our tills, and run an increased cleaning program throughout all of our stores in England.”